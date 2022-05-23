Popular Ghanaian high-life and afrobeat singer, Eugene Kwame Marfo, known in the showbiz industry as Kuami Eugene, has revealed how his first relationship ended.

According to the ‘Take Away’ singer, a rich guy snatched his girlfriend away from him, about five years ago.

Kuame Eugene said a guy, who was then having a Corolla car, was able to ‘take’ his girlfriend away from him.

“It wasn’t so much of a heartbreak, it was a sellout. She sold me out. The guy just commot some blog, bought a corolla, the girl left me” he said.

Speaking to Sammy Forson on Hitz FM on Monday, Kuami said the ‘Take Away’ song was partly inspired by his personal experience.

A guy snatched my girlfriend from me with a Corolla car – Kuami Eugene reveals inspiration behind #TakeAway. #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/sqIBnhNHoB — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) May 23, 2022

The multiple award winner stated that his relationship lasted for “about 1 to 2 years”.

Asked if the lady wishes she was still with Kuami, the Rockstar said they are cool now, but somebody has ‘taken him away.’

“Yeah We are very cool now. She is not happy at all when I am having these conversations talking about her because she really regrets it,” he added.

READ ALSO: