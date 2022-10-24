Congregants of Living Faith Church in Nigeria are in a state of bewilderment after their resident pastor slumped and died.

The 68-year-old pastor, Fred Attabo, reportedly collapsed while heading for his office after a morning prayer programme held in the church premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Church’s Associate Pastor, Edwin Okolo, confirmed the death in a statement.

A pastor, who confirmed the news, stated that the resident pastor was rushed to a specialist hospital but he was pronounced dead before arrival.

The body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The church, in a statement said they accept his death in good faith.