Artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has rubbished claims that defunct music group VIP broke up due to funds.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Bulldog said the group members went their separate ways because they were bored at a point.

Vision in Progress (VIP) was made up of Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy), Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy) and Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal) but initially also included Bone & Friction.

Their initial involvement with music started way back in the early 90s, at Nima, a suburb of Accra. As a group, they easily embodied the greatness and represented a tough, unforgiving and ambitious Ghetto life.

But it all ended when Promzy left the group circa 2013 because he was tired of doing the same thing time and time again.

In an interview with Pluzz FM, Promzy said he wanted the music group to adopt new strategies and tactics but his advice didn’t materialise, hence he had to leave.

Speaking to their then-manager Bulldog over VIP’s split, he confirmed it wasn’t about money but rather their personal choices.

He [Promzy] wanted more in life. His was more apparent and not about recognition… He easily gets bored like buying a toy for a kid… You cannot say it was a fight. We never argued about money… there was no issue with girls and none envied each other…

Money was the last thing I can say for a fact. They were people who had travelled around the world, hence money was nothing to them, Bulldog explained.

