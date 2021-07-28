Kwame Gyagua, a mentally challenged man, yesterday, caused a pitiful scene at Diawuoso in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region when he killed a palm wine tapper at his workplace.

Mr Gyagua, unwarrantedly slashed the tapper’s throat before fleeing the scene, while he was still struggling to stay alive.

Francis Manu, a witness, told Adom News that he walked in on the attack after he heard Kwabena Krankye shout for help.

He said he alerted some townfolks who aided him to transport the victim to the Obuasi Government Hospital where he passed on.

The deceased’s wife, Yaa Pokuaa, said her husband had left home to mark some territories where he will tap next, only for his death to be announced minutes later.

Amid tears, she disclosed he is the bread winner of their family of six and, thus, pleaded with the police to handle the case with swiftness.

On his part, Nana Kwaku Fokua II, Odikro of Ayease, noted that the mentally challenged was banished from the community after he slaughtered some domestic animals randomly.

He, however, returned that fateful day to commit the murder, and he is currently at large.