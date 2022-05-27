As the delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) heats up in the Ashanti region, election watchers have predicted a two-horse chairmanship race in the election of regional executives.

Would it be the incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako known as Chairman Wontumi or Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, aka COKA?

Though other aspirants have little chance of winning, their impact on the elections are not undermined.

Postponement of the election to Saturday, gives aspirants twenty four more hours to wrap up their campaigns.

Meanwhile, the party has changed the election venue from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

