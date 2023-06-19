Ghanaian rapper Medikal has suggested that his marriage to actress Fella Makafui might be coming to an end in a recent development.

The “AMG” rapper took to Twitter on Monday, June 19, expressing his struggles in trying to make the marriage work.

In series of tweets, Medikal candidly shared his thoughts, stating, “Marriage is not for creatives, maybe not for me. I tried.” These words conveyed a sense of frustration and hinted at the possibility of an impending separation.

This is not the first time rumours about the couple’s relationship issues have surfaced. The Ghanaian entertainment industry has witnessed previous speculations regarding the state of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marriage.

While the rapper’s tweets did not provide explicit details about the specific reasons for their troubles, it is clear that Medikal believes he has put in his best efforts to salvage the relationship.

Fans and followers of the couple have expressed concern and disappointment, as Medikal’s tweets signify a potential conclusion to their once-admired union.

The public’s interest remains dicey as they await further updates on the status of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s relationship.

Meanwhile, no official statements or announcements have been made by either party regarding a definitive end to their marriage.

The future of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s relationship remains uncertain, leaving fans hopeful for a resolution or clarification in the days to come.

Interestingly, Fella Makafui took to her social media to celebrate Medikal on Fathers’ Day a day before Medikal took to Twitter to make the statement.

The gesture has got many to believe, it’s a ‘skit’ or Medikal is only ‘chasing clout or hype’ on the digital platform.

