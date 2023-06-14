Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has shared his experience of being pressured to crown young highlife and Afro-beat singer, Kuami Eugene, as the king of future highlife in Ghana.

Following this incident, Amakye Dede has faced a wave of criticisms from various players in the music industry, including record producer Zapp Mallet.

During an interview on Asaase radio, Amakye Dede candidly revealed, “Though I did that, it was not my will to do so.”

He further explained, “They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene. I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it.”

The iconic Su fre wo Nyame hitmaker expressed his reluctance and the external pressures that led to the crowning ceremony taking place.

Amakye Dede’s revelation sheds light on the circumstances surrounding his involvement in bestowing the “king of future highlife” title upon Kuami Eugene, sparking controversy within the music industry and drawing attention to the dynamics and influences behind such decisions.

