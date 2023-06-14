Residents of Agbozume and other communities in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed worry over what they have described as the worst flooding incident in the area and therefore are calling on the government, NGOs, individuals and other stakeholders for support.

According to them, the recent flooding caused after heavy rainfall that lasted for about 10 hours, has made life very difficult.

The Agbozume township is currently cut off from other adjoining communities due to the heavy down pour making the community; schools, churches and shops submerge in the flood water.

The situation has posed an obstacle for market women, workers and school children who normally ply the road to conduct business in the adjoining towns.

Pregnant women in the affected communities have been left stranded, unable to seek medical support due to the flooded streets.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News Correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, the residents are, thus, appealing to government to, as a matter of urgency, do something about their plight to help ease the situation.

The Assembly man for the area, John Atsu, said due to the only road linking the town to the mainland getting submerged, residents have resorted to using other means to travel to the mainland.

The flood, he says, has also impeded the distribution of foodstuffs from the main town.

“As we speak, travelling is difficult for business people. So what we are saying is that the situation is very unbearable. Already we have water shortage or water problem,” Mr Atsu said.

He urged government to listen to the cry of the people to help give them some sort of relief and also boost the economic activities of the communities.

Meanwhile, the Regional NADMO Regional Director, Madam Ivy Mawukpormor Amewuga, during her visit to the place, said the issue of flooding is an annual one but this year has been the worst in the history of the town’s existence, hence the urgent need for the government to do something about the situation.

According to her, urgent attention is needed to avoid anything disastrous in the future because the road gets submerged at the slightest rainfall compelling residents to walk through the flooded water.

Most parts of the Agbozume Township, a fishing community, has also been flooded leaving some residents homeless and depriving them of economic activities like fishing among others.

