The Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) has confiscated cow meat suspected to be infected with anthrax bacteria at Kasoa new market.

The meat was smoked and in a sack at the time of confiscation.

The Senior Public Health Engineer, Gabriel Agyei Brefa, confirmed this to Adom News.

Mr Brefa said upon interrogation, they realised that the meat was transported from Bawku in the Upper East Region.

He indicated it took the intervention of police officers to confiscate the meat because the owner of the meat resisted.

The document attached to the product he revealed was dated June 7, 2023, a day seven small sacks were expected to be transported to Kumasi.

Watch the video attached above:

ALSO READ: