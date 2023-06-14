Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, has expressed his concerns and called for a thorough investigation into the recent police shooting at Bortianor that resulted in the death of five individuals.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Tetteh emphasised the need for security agencies to identify the underlying causes of land and chieftaincy disputes before intervening.

Mr Tetteh stated: “For the past one and a half months, all have not been well in my constituency. Some nine schoolchildren drowned, the next day someone was also killed, and now five persons have been shot.”

He acknowledged that Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom has a large population and extensive lands, which pose significant security concerns. He further highlighted the prevalence of chieftaincy issues and land disputes in the area, which exacerbate security challenges.

As a member of the Security Council in the constituency, Mr Tetteh urged the police to gather intelligence from judicial archives regarding land and chieftaincy disputes.

He asserted that with access to such information, the police could devise appropriate mechanisms to effectively assess and address security issues.

Mr Tetteh emphasised the importance of understanding the historical context of chieftaincy issues and the involvement of traditional leaders based on court rulings.

In response to the incident, the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) called for an immediate and independent probe into the shooting.

The BPS stated that a thorough investigation would not only restore public trust and confidence in the law but also uncover the truth and facilitate necessary actions to prevent similar distressing events from occurring in the future.

