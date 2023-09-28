Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh has advised Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako to put his house in order.

The legislator urged Chairman Wontumi to desist from attacking a reputable man like former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen following his resignation.

“Where has ridiculing him and making a mockery of him led you to? It has not benefitted you in any way. Even the President to the lowest person in NPP believe the 2024 election will be a tough one so you have to sweet talk and protect what you already have and get more. Instead, you are deserting your own, how do you get from elsewhere?” he quizzed.

To him, Chairman Wontumi has lost his grip on the party’s stronghold and must sit up ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“Chairman Wontumi has been in office three times and his duty doesn’t exceed the confines of the Ashanti region. The danger in all this is that when our opponents keep increasing to the extent that the NDC is making as much as 700,000 votes from the Ashanti Region, it means you are losing your grip on the region notwithstanding that you’re winning the parliamentary seats. We’re losing the popular votes. So if I were him, I would be careful because Alan has more relatives in the Ashanti Region so if you make fun of him, they will cut ties with the NPP,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Sylvester Tetteh called on the NPP’s Council of Elders to call Wontumi to order or risk the party’s chances of breaking the eight.

