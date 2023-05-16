Unknown assailants have tragically taken the life of Kpakpo Allotey, the head of the Kwame Anu family at Bortianor, located in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

On Sunday night, the attackers forcefully entered his bedroom through the windows and front door, subsequently dragging him from his home.

Mr Allotey, a father of eight, was mercilessly shot in the head by the assailants, who numbered around 18.

The assailants then moved his lifeless body a short distance away from his residence.

Eyewitnesses reported on Adom News that the attackers also inflicted machete wounds on him before committing the heinous crime.



Hannah Kpakpo, the daughter of the deceased, is pleading with the state security forces to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators, who are currently at large, to justice.

The entire community is now living in fear, as this targeted attack is believed to be a deliberate attempt to eliminate specific leaders.

Nii Clemence Aboanu, the Dzaasetse of Bortiano, revealed that the assailants initially tried to harm him but were unable to gain access to his house. Consequently, they targeted the head of the family and ended his life.

