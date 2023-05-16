The town of Mpraeso in the Kwawu South District has been plagued by the threat of violence ever since a family preparing for their father’s funeral woke up to a devastating discovery, their funeral house had been completely demolished.

The children of the deceased are now pleading for swift justice from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to alleviate their pain and prevent any acts of revenge.

The only solace they seek is the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the destruction.

The children of the late Owusu Bediako implored the IGP to diligently search for and apprehend those accountable for demolishing their father’s house.

The emotional toll on the family is exacerbated by the fact that they had intended to hold their father’s funeral in that very house, scheduled for the following month.

Ebenezer Bediako, one of the sons of the deceased, emphasised that the children desire peace before, during, and after their father’s funeral.

That is precisely why they are appealing for the intervention of the authorities to help identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s).

A local resident from Kwawu Mpraeso, who is well-acquainted with the case, cautioned that swift action is imperative to resolve the situation.

He recalled how the late Owusu Bediako had been a great benefactor to the Mpraeso community during his lifetime.

According to this concerned resident, the least the police can do to honor the esteemed member of their community is to arrest the culprit(s) and ensure they face legal consequences.

