The next action spot after Tamale for the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition 2023 Edition is the historic city of Cape Coast.

The best sprinters in the south of Ghana will converge in Cape Coast, for that matter, Central, Western and Gt. Accra Region’s fastest runners will be at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to see who is the best.

The date is Saturday, May 27th, and athletics lovers can not afford to miss the action.

The competition is only 100 metres and it is for under 15, under 18 and seniors 18 and over, both male and female.

According to Reks Brobby who invented the GNPC Ghana Fastest, it is an Open meet so anyone who thinks they are fast can try out.