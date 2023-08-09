The Member of Parliament for Bortiano-Nglesgie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has charged President Nana Akufo-Addo to honour his endorsement of Alan Kyerematen as stated in 2007.

Prior to the 2008 general election, the then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance speech as the party’s flagbearer, congratulated Mr Kyerematen for his support to avert a runoff.

President Akufo-Addo was captured on tape saying “Alan, you will follow me”.

These words, according to him, should be honoured by the President.

“In 2007, we went to a conference in Legon. Out of two leaders and 11 aspirants, no one emerged with 50+1, and there was a need for a round-off. Alan Kyerematen stepped up and said that ‘for the unity of the party, I’ve shelved my presidential ambition. I’ll support my senior colleague. What more unity is there? Nana Addo came forward and said, ‘Alan, because of what you’ve done, it’s your turn to serve after I leave office’. Heaven and earth bear witness, and this is the time,” said the MP.

Mr Tetteh asserts that Mr Kyerematen is the candidate Ghanaians can accept and vote for as President, thus determining who NPP delegates will vote for.

“There are 220,000 delegates in the NPP and about 5,000 NPP supporters. The number of Ghanaians voting is about 17,000, so we will not elect a Presidential candidate to please members of the NPP. We will elect a candidate that Ghanaians will vote for. I urge delegates to ask Ghanaians who is marketable between Alan and Dr Bawumia,” he stated.

He further explains that Mr Kyeremateng deserves to be president because he has championed trade and industry despite the failures of the current government.

“Industrialization is the saviour of this country, and Alan is the champion of industrialization. In the face of all these, everything tangible is thanks to Alan Kyerematen,” he said.

Mr Tetteh spoke to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem as Mr Kyerematen begins his campaign tour in the Ashanti region.