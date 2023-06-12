The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) is calling for an immediate and independent probe into a shooting incident at Bortianor last Thursday involving officers of the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service.

A statement, signed by Executive Director, Nana Yaw Akwada, has expressed shock at the action of the police.

According to the Bureau, similar incidents in the recent past only send fear down its spine as the suspects may be innocent.

“With great distress, we acknowledge the possibility that the five individuals may have fallen victim to what appears to be an unjustified use of force.

“This is deeply troubling and goes against our constitution’s justice and fair treatment principles,” the statement read in parts.

The shootout the Police said led to the injury of five of the suspects said to be land guards while others fled and are still on the run.

The five were, however, later pronounced dead at the hospital.

But BPS has said a thorough investigation not only will restore trust and confidence of the public in law but also shed light on the truth and enable necessary actions to be taken to prevent the further recurrence of such distressing events.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the cooperation of the general public to help in taking immediate action.

“The public, particularly residents of Bortianor should be on the lookout and promptly report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical treatment,” the Police urged in a statement.

