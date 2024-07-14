The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has expressed dismay and disappointment over some amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations Act LI 2180, which have been laid before Parliament.

These amendments expand speed limit exemptions and other permissions to include all members of Parliament and ministers of state on our roads.

The regulations cover roads around schools, residential areas, hospital zones, parks, and recreational areas, among others. Additionally, the amendment permits the installation of sirens and alarms on their vehicles for official use.

In a press release dated July 14, the BPS stated that the amendment raises “significant concerns for the safety, equality, and accountability of our roadways and governance.”

It stated that “For public safety, the existing exemptions were already a deep concern to the BPS, as there were no precedents for such wide exemptions in any advanced jurisdiction. Speed limits are established based on thorough research to ensure the safety of all individuals on the road. Allowing more road users to exceed speed limits endangers not only their lives but also the lives of all road users.”

“Furthermore, these exemptions create unnecessary risks and could lead to an increase in traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities. In Ghana today, speeding is the leading cause of road crashes, resulting in more than 2,000 deaths and over 15,000 injuries annually since 2009. Therefore, to create a further exemption is an indication of a lack of proper appreciation of our situation and inconsiderate of the numerous lives that we have lost on our roads over the years.”

The statement noted that allowing public officeholders to use sirens, alarms, and strobe lights could lead to confusion and potential delays in genuine emergency responses, ultimately compromising public safety. It further mentioned that many private citizens have already illegally installed law enforcement strobe lights on their vehicles to gain undue privileges on our roads, exacerbating indiscipline and chaos.

“The police have not yet been able to address this illegality. Adding to the numbers will greatly affect road safety and discipline. Furthermore, this introduction of alarms, sirens, and strobe lights on vehicles of public officeholders is likely to be perceived as an abuse of power. It risks eroding public trust in our elected officials, who are expected to serve as role models and adhere to the same rules and standards as the citizens they represent.”

BPS noted that the amendment grants undue privileges to Ministers of state and Members of Parliament, fostering a culture of inequality and abuse of privilege.

“It said that citizens, regardless of their position, should adhere to the same traffic regulations. Exemptions should be limited to the Presidency alone.”

The statement referenced best practices in civilized and advanced jurisdictions. It noted that in their opinion and based on these best practices, exemptions from speed limits should be strictly limited to the presidency and emergency institutions.

The statement further explained that such exemptions are justifiable only when adhering to speed limits would hinder their critical purposes.

“Broadening these exemptions to include other public officeholders is unnecessary and counterproductive. The use of sirens and strobe lights should be reserved exclusively for emergency services such as police, fire, and medical response teams. Consequently, the BPS calls upon the transport minister to withdraw the bill from Parliament with immediate effect and cause the wide exemptions and permissions to be expunged before relaying it”.

BPS called on the National Road Safety Authority, to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to curb the increasing use of illegal sirens on motor vehicles in the country.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to prioritize policies that enhance public safety, maintain equality, and uphold the integrity of our governance. Public office holders must lead by example, demonstrating a commitment to the rule of law, equality, and the safety of all citizens.”