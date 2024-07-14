Residents of Kramokrom in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region are urgently calling on the government to intervene and halt the devastating impact of illegal mining activities in their community.

The residents revealed the galamsey activities have posed extensive damages to their farms.

The affected areas include vegetable farms, cocoa farms, and other agricultural lands, leading to significant economic and environmental concerns.

The farmers report that the once fertile lands have been ravaged by galamsey operations, which have not only destroyed their crops but also polluted water sources essential for irrigation and daily use.

The destruction has severely impacted the livelihoods of many residents who depend on farming as their primary source of income.

The greatest fear of the residents is that the miners have targeted their only source of water in the community, adding that it would become totally undrinkable in some few months.

Speaking to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, the residents shared their plights, calling for immediate government intervention.

They urged authorities to enforce stricter regulations and provide support to restore the damaged lands.