The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has assigned the Defence and Interior Committee to conduct an investigation into the killing of five individuals suspected to be landguards by the police.

In addition, he called upon the leadership of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs to collaborate with the Defence and Interior Committee to assist with the inquiry.

The decision to launch an investigation comes in response to a request made by Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for the area, and other lawmakers, who demanded that Parliament form an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred on June 8 during an anti-robbery and landguard operation at Bortianor.

The police have stated that the suspects had been causing fear and distress among the residents and homeowners at Bortianor and nearby communities.

However, some residents have contested these claims, asserting that some of the individuals killed were not landguards but ordinary residents.

To ensure a thorough examination of the matter, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has set a deadline for the committee to present its report by the end of the month.

“We are making the referral to the committee of the Defence and Interior, and we are asking the leadership of the Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs to also join the Defence and Interior Committee and report back by the end of this month,” he said.

