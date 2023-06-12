The Black Stars have officially opened camp today for their matchday five games against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana will be hosted by the Barea at Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18.

The Black Stars will camp in Accra before leaving for Madagascar on Friday, June 16.

Chris Hughton has announced a 25 man squad for the game. Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams, has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury.

SV Hamburg attacker, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, has been invited to replace the Williams.

Meanwhile, FC Basel defender, Kasim Nuhu, has also been invited to replace Alexander Djiku who has also pulled out from the squad due to injury.

On Sunday night, Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni, was handed a late call-up to join the Black Stars camp for the game.

Chris Hughton and his charges will be hoping to continue their fine start to the qualifiers.

Ghana sit top of Group E with eight points after four games played. The Black Stars need a draw to secure a place in the 2023 AFCON that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars will hope to end the country’s 41 years trophy drought next year.