Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare has responded to speculation of being chosen as running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 election.

Though it will be an honour, she said she is not aware of any such pact.

“Any name that comes up as a running mate disregards it, rather let’s lift him up first as flag bearer. I have not heard of any name for the running mate position.Wherever you’ve heard that I am the running mate, I thank them but I’ve not heard that yet,” she said.

The Chief of Staff said her focus is on the party’s quest to get a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Madam Osei Opare made this statement after casting her vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election at the party headquarters.

“If you don’t have a flagbearer, you don’t have a running mate. My focus is to get a good flag bearer who will ‘break the 8’. The will of God will manifest. We need someone who is empathetic, intelligent, and that person will be known by close of the day,” she added.

