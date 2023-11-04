The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said she is still loved by her constituents especially market women in Dome.

Her comment is in reaction to a recent incident where some market women in her constituency expressed their dissatisfaction by booing and jeering during her visit.

In a widely shared video on social media, Madam Safo was seen attempting to engage with the market women by offering a friendly handshake, but she was booed by the crowd.

Some of the Dome market women could be heard shouting, “Adwoa Safo, we want change!” and “Adwoa Safo, we don’t want you anymore!”

However, the former Minister for Gender and Social Protection chose to ignore the chants and continued her duties by interacting with other traders who greeted her.

In an interview with the media, Adwoa Safo said she is aware of the concerns raised by angry market women and is actively working to address them.

According to her, the stalled market project, which had triggered anger remains a top priority and she is fully committed to ensuring its completion.

The legislator said her visit to the Dome market was on the invitation of the women.

“I visited the market because a significant number of the market women had extended an invitation to me,” she stated.

Adwoa Safo said she is not worried about the seeming hostility by some constituents.

“I think that you should also consider our side of the videos,” Safo commented. “Not everyone will support you. As Daddy Lumba once said, ‘Mpem pem b3 d) wo, mpem pem b3tan wo.’ If you go to the Dome market, you will see that majority of the women still support me. I am confident that they will show their love on election day” she added.