The much-anticipated presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) comes off today, Saturday, November 4.

Voting is expected to start by 7 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Over 200,000 delegates will vote in 270 constituencies nationwide to elect a flagbearer to help the party retain power in 2024.

The delegates comprise Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), ministers and their deputies, founding members, members of the National Council, patrons and council of elders.

The rest are regional party officers, constituency officers, constituency patrons, constituency elders, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, overseas branches, and members of Tescon, the tertiary students’ wing of the party.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has put elections on hold in the Sunyani East Constituency in the Bono Region, after a high court in Sunyani set aside the constituency album following an injunction filed by some aggrieved party members.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Food and Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh are the four contenders in the race.

They have signed an undertaking not to resign from the party if they lose.

The aspirants will appear in this order on the ballot sheet; Kennedy Agyapong followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai Nimoh.

