As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elects who will lead its presidential campaign to retain power and ‘Break the 8’ in 2024 as they put it, here are all the relevant historical data and permutations to guide your expectations and predictions.

From how NPP delegates have been voting since 1992 to elect their presidential candidates, to who among the four aspirants- Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh – is likely to benefit from Alan Kyerematen’s exit from the poll, we arm you with all you need to know.

And come to think of it; which of the last two surveys that have predicted the outcome of the November 4 poll is likely to be on point-Global InfoAnalytics or the joint one by the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives cum The Outcomes International, Ghana?

Take a tour of our simplified analysis.