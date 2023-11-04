Former Member of Parliament for Subin, Isaac Osei says he is optimistic that the Vice President, Dr Bawumia will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Elton Brobbey, he said he is very proud to vote for a leader whom he can call a president.

“I am very proud to be able to say that I have voted for the man who is the best among the lot, who in my view also will be the next president of our country and it is Dr Bawumia,” he said after casting his vote on November 4.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has shown that he is truly a leader in his campaign, adding that he has carried himself very well in the political arena.

“This time, I have voted for the winner and I’ll be very happy to play any role that he may think fit for me in his campaign so that he becomes the president of the Republic of Ghana. I will be very proud to call Dr Bawumia my president,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Hamid, has also endorsed Dr Bawumia for the flagbearer position.

He said that Dr Bawumia stands the best chance of securing victory in the 2024 presidential election.

While acknowledging the competitiveness of the ongoing election, Dr Hamid expressed confidence in Bawumia’s ability to lead the NPP to success.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner in the NPP-USA chapter presidential primary, securing 208 out of the total 270 votes cast, representing an impressive 77.04%.

His closest rival, Ken Ohene Agyapong, secured 60 votes, equivalent to 22.22%.

