Voting have ended in polling centers in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential election held in all constituencies in the country today, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

This pivotal election saw over 203,000 eligible voters participating to determine the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The party is determined to retain power, with a campaign focused on breaking the 8-year election cycle. To achieve this goal, they are in search of a formidable candidate.

Among the four contenders vying for the NPP flagbearer slot, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stands tall.

The other hopefuls include Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Each candidate has expressed optimism about their chances in the primary, but Dr. Bawumia is considered the frontrunner, with high expectations of emerging victorious.

NPP decides: Godfred Dame endorses Bawumia

NPP decides: Suame delegates boycott polls over lorry fare

Dome market women still love me – Adwoa Safo