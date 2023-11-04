The figure GH¢300 is causing quite a stir in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

According to reports, GH¢300 intended for distribution to delegates at New Adenta electoral area from Kennedy Agyapong’s camp has been squandered by his coordinator.

Charles Yeboah, a delegate from the Adentan constituency, in an interview on Joy News claimed, “Vice President Bawumia paid GH¢400 cedis per delegate, and we have received our share, but Kennedy’s funds have not reached us.”

He went on to explain, “Ken Agyapong’s team brought money for 70 people, but only four individuals seem to have seized the money, and the rest of us are yet to receive a single cedi.”

According to Charles, the coordinator responsible for handling the funds is not affiliated to Ken Agyapong’s camp.

“When she received the money, she shared it with three other individuals” he alleged.

In response to these allegations, the coordinator defended her actions, stating,”The money didn’t arrive early, and we have already shared the funds with the intended recipients.”

“No one has taken the money, and everyone will receive their fair share as originally intended” she added.

