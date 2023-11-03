The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released a list of regional monitoring team for each region to coordinate and supervise the November 4, 2023 presidential candidate elections in their respective regions.

According to the list, representing the Ashanti Region are Lawyer Gary Nimako, Lawyer Shadrack Obeng Yeboah, Mr Gyima Abaidoo and Dennis Santiago while Maxwell Oti Akenteng and Addo Yobbo (Esq.) will supervise the Ahafo Region.

Madam Afua Gyekyewaa, Norley Ashitey and H. E. R. O Solomon will monitor the Greater Accra Region with Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko and Senyo Amekplenu working in the Northern Region.

Others are Nana Kodie and Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin (Central Region), Chris Arthur and Hajia Rukaya Ahmed (Bono Region) as well as Captain Budu Koomson and Emmanuel Omano Asamoah (Savannah Region).

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Presidential Election Committee, William Yamoah on Friday, November 3, 2023, said “all issues pertaining to the elections should be reported immediately to the committee.

“At this crucial time, we will rely on the unwavering support and cooperation of all stakeholders involved in this important exercise,” the statement read.

Below is the full list: