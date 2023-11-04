Delegates in the Central Region have massively voted for Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election.

Results trickling in show that Mr. Agyapong has taken an early lead in his home region.

In most of the constituencies where the sitting MPs endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Agyapong emerged victorious.

However, Dr Bawumia who has been tipped to win the race has managed to poll some votes in the region.

In Assin Central, Mr Agyapong polled 491 out of the 507 total valid votes cast while Bawumia had 16 votes.

In Assin South Constituency, Mr Agyapong polled 478 votes while Dr Bawumia polled 158 votes.

Also, in Cape Coast North the lawmaker garnered 318 votes out of the 588 total valid votes cast while Dr Bawumia polled 268 votes.

Mr Agyapong remained in his winning ways at Gomoa Central and Agona East with 438 and 406 votes respectively.

The Vice President on the other hand polled 149 votes in Gomoa Central and 226 at Agona East.

At the Awutu Senya East constituency the legislator won with 724 votes while Dr Bawumia got 609 votes.

Results from Awutu Senya West won by 554 out of 964 total votes and Dr Bawumia polled 397 votes.

