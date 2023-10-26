The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prognosticated that Kennedy Agyapong will never emerge as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He said it was due to some accusations the political enthusiast raised against the clergy a few years ago.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Prophet Gaisie said Mr. Agyapong had the opportunity to become the party’s leader, but he lost it once he started speaking negatively about him as a man of God.

“If not for what Kennedy Agyapong did to some of us, he stood a very good chance of winning, but he has messed it up. He’s a fine man, but for what he has done and for my sake, there’s no way God will honour him,” he told Roselyn Felli.

In reference to the Bible verse, which says, “Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm,” the controversial seer affirmed that he has a covenant with God, hence anyone who attacks him causes destruction to themselves.

Recounting how Mr. Agyapong’s allegations affected him, the prophet disclosed that he lost a vast number of members and almost lost his mother to death because the humiliation labelled him as a murderer.

Prior to that, Prophet Gaisie pledged to pray against the NPP flagbearer aspirant if he won the election because of the allegations made against the church.

“What he did to the church, even if they give the nod to him, some of us will pray and fight that it should not be.”

While admitting that nobody is above accusations or criticism, Prophet Gaisie is of the view that one must always endeavour to provide evidence to back their allegations.

Some NPP members have tagged Nigel Gaisie as a sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress since the majority of his prophecies are in favour of the John Mahama-led party.

But speaking on the show, the man of God claimed that he is more inclined towards the NPP than the NDC.

“I’m more pro-NPP than pro-NDC. Just that, it’s the work I’m doing. I don’t think that I hate NPP, but it’s just unfortunate that for the past six to seven years, my prophetic inspiration hasn’t favoured them because they’re not doing the right thing, and I speak what God inspires me to say.”

That notwithstanding, he added that his 2024 prophecies so far don’t favour the NPP, and he will not hesitate to voice out when the time is right.

Background

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had a hand in the death of Ghanaian musician, Ebony Reigns.

Kennedy Agyapong insisted that the Prophetic Hill Chapel founder plotted the death of the former RuffTown Records signee, adding that he had evidence to back his claims.

“This is an evil boy,” Mr. Agyapong fumed. “I do not know how he has become so powerful. Nigel, get ready. You are a suspect in the death of Ebony Reigns. I will deal with you. I will deal with you. Get ready, because I have evidence coming out. I will challenge you. We are not going to allow these fake pastors to deceive Ghanaians, kill them, and take their assets. Who the hell do you think you are? You are an a**hole.”

Ebony Reigns died on February 8, 2018, after she was involved in a motor accident. She was travelling from Sunyani to Accra when the unfortunate incident happened.

Based on a report from the Ghana Police Service, Ebony, along with two others in the vehicle, tragically perished when their car collided with an approaching VIP bus.

The collision happened as their driver swerved to avoid a pile of sand obstructing their lane.