General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong has revealed constituencies that would not be participating in the January 27 party parliamentary primary elections.

He said three constituencies: Mampong, Binduri and Agona West have unresolved cases in court.

Election in Akuapem South has been suspended and there will be no election in Fomena and Sunyani East” Mr. Kodua Frimpong added.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the NPP General Secretary said the election will be free and fair.

“We fairly opened nominations for everyone, 376 picked up forms and only 17 were disqualified so 3 out of 176 constituencies are in court including Mampong, Binduri and Agona West. Akuapem South elections have also been suspended because of a request from the regional party. Sunyani East and Formena won’t hold elections as well,” he said.

Justin Kodua added that, the party “understands the magnitude” of the elections thus will ensure the delegates select promising candidates.

“As a national party, all the processes have been fair and there is a contest. The real challenge is in the hands of the delegates. It’s up to delegates to select a candidate that will win elections,” he stated.

The NPP will on Saturday, January 27 elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies it has sitting MPs.

Over 300 aspirants have been cleared to contest the election with about 30 sitting MPs going unopposed.

READ MORE: