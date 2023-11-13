The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said anybody who has declared support for independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen, is no longer party member.

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua made this announcement on Accra-based Neat FM.

“The Constitution is quite clear that if you are a party person and you go and support any other candidate apart from our presidential candidate, it means forfeiture of membership,” he said.

Mr Kodua noted that, he will in the coming days issue a communiqué to make an official declaration.

“The communiqué will serve as a reminder to people who have already made that move especially those who have made public declarations. So that when I start giving them letters, they will know the reason behind the action,” he said.

However, he admitted there may be people who may not be privy to the party’s Constitution and will therefore be given an opportunity to reconsider their decision.

According to the NPP chief scribe, party members should be interested and focused on their collective quest to retain power in 2024 instead on embarking on an agenda which will result in disunity.

This comes a few days after former Security Coordinator at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Hopeson Adorye said he has split his allegiance between Mr Kyerematen’s Movement for Change the NPP.

Despite his open support, Mr Adorye insisted he is a staunch NPP member.

But Justin Kodua has said things do not work that way.

Meanwhile, the former Trade and Industry Minister on September 25, 2023 resigned from the NPP, following the fallout of the Super Delegates Congress.

The disappointed presidential aspirant who placed third during the August 26 election declared his intention to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate.

On the back of his decision, some key NPP members who were in his camp, including sitting and former MPs denounced their support.

But some have vowed to vote for him in the presidential election and vote for an NPP parliamentary candidate.

