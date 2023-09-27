The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hesitate to expel any member who declares support for now-independent Alan Kyerematen.

This is according to the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

He made this comment on Joy FM’s Top Story on Monday, September 25, 2023.

This comes after Alan broke away from the party to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 election.

“The constitution is quite clear that if you are a party person and you go and support any other candidate apart from our presidential candidate, it means forfeiture of membership,” he said.

“That is what the constitution says,” he added.

Embattled former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kyerematen has resigned from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The disappointed presidential aspirant who placed third during the party’s Super Delegates Congress will contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate.

At a much-publicised press conference on Monday, September 25, he made the announcement of his immediate resignation.

“Fellow Countrymen and Women, under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”

He explained “My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but instead provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024.

