Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has revealed former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman B.J. da Rocha apologised to him over the ‘disruptive factor’ statement prior to his death.

He claimed the apology was after he confronted and reprimanded Rocha for the statement.

“I had just met Da Rocha in Accra on my way to Kumasi and when I arrived, he had already an granted an interview, calling me a disruptive factor. I asked him if he was serious at all because I felt as an elderly person, he should know better. I told him he acted in bad faith. Later on, he called consistently to apologise before his death,” he disclosed on Accra-based UTV.

His comments is after his second resignation from NPP on Monday reignited a statement Mr Rocha made about him 15 years ago.

In April 2008, when Mr Kyerematen resigned from the NPP and there were attempts to persuade him back, Mr Rocha said it would not be in the best interest of the party to receive him.

His reason was that, he [Alan] could become a “disruptive factor in the party, a stumbling block and loose cannon”.

“The party has an election to win. We should concentrate our efforts on the task ahead and let him go his way in peace,” Mr da Rocha said in a report filed by the Ghana News Agency in 2008.

Some people feel the second resignation due to the fallout of the August 26 Super Delegates Conference vindicates the late NPP stalwart.

But Mr Kyerematen has bemoaned why his sacrifice for the good of the party has been thrown into his face as an evil deed.

