A cleric has boasted that he is capable of resurrecting the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, if given the chance.

Oba Ewulomi while speaking in a now-viral video, claimed he has the power to bring Mohbad back to life if he is granted access to the corpse of the 27-year-old singer.

He said: “Promise Imole Mohbad can still live again. Whether you have faith or not, I am not concerned but that boy can wake up again. Let me see the corpse of the boy. Give me access to the boy’s corpse. If truly my Almighty father replies in fire, water, wind and on land, that boy will wake up again.”

Mohbad died on September 12 and his body was exhumed for autopsy on September 21.

A lot of fans are demanding justice due to the circumstances surrounding his death.

MORE: