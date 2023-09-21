Residents of Ikorodu in Lagos State and its environs on Thursday lamented the hasty and shady burial given to the late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad as his body was finally exhumed by the Police.

Residents, who witnessed the exhumation alleged that the singer may have been buried alive because of traces of blood that were found inside his coffin as his body was removed.

Some residents, who spoke to Per Second News said it was shocking to see blood littered the coffin.

“We have never seen a situation of this nature before,” one of them said.

The Lagos State Police Command also confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer and the arrest of the nurse who allegedly injected the deceased prior to his demise on September 12.

The spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Thursday in a tweet he shared on X platform.

“Mohbad’s corpse has been exhumed today, and an autopsy will begin as soon as possible.

“I can’t answer questions on the arrests yet, because I don’t have that update. However, the nurse is in our custody; I can confirm that.”

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, had earlier issued a directive to the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohynwa, to initiate a “swift and comprehensive” investigation into the tragic passing of Mohbad.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the development known on Saturday.

Adejobi said:“The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has issued a direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

“This directive was conveyed during a brief but crucial discussion at the Police Airwing Hangar, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, September 16, 2023″.

“He tasked the CP to quickly and effectively unravel the truth behind the tragedy as there have been understandable concerns and speculations surrounding the circumstances of his untimely demise.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby earnestly urges any family members or close associates possessing valuable information pertaining to this case to come forward and cooperate with the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that justice is served and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise are thoroughly examined.”

