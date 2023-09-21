A civil society group, Justice for Ghana (J4G) will on Friday begin a planned sit-in demonstration at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) headquarters in Accra.

The action is to protest the EC’s insistence on organising the limited voter registration exercise at its 268 district officers.

In a statement, the group said this only suppresses and restricts the registration of voters, contrary to Article 45(e) of the constitution.

“We officially notified the Ghana Police Service of our intention to conduct this historic sit-in on Monday, September 18, 2023,” the statement indicated.

J4G has urged other like-minded individuals, organisations, and supporters of democratic principles to stand with them in demonstrating at the EC’s office.

“All participants are reminded to wear black or red attire and carry their pillows and mats. Together, let us demonstrate our unwavering commitment to upholding the values of democracy and ensuring that the electoral process in Ghana is fair, transparent, and inclusive,” the group added.

Read the full statement below: