Ghanaian actress and producer, Patricia Osei Boateng is basking in the radiant glow of motherhood three years after marriage.

Patricia known for her roles in Kumawood movies, has emerged triumphant in her personal battles, and her current chapter is one of sheer delight.

Despite enduring a harrowing history of miscarriages, Patricia Osei Boateng’s fervent prayers for a child have been answered by God.

The heavens have smiled on her, blessing her womb with twins.

An elated Patricia Osei Boateng said the journey to childbirth was not an easy tale, considering the heart-wrenching setbacks she had encountered in the past.

The talented actress is said to have suffered six miscarriages so this moment is indeed one that she will cherish for the rest of her life.

Patricia and her husband, Mr Antwi Duku, exchanged vows on November 29, 2020, in a lavish ceremony at Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry in Kumasi.