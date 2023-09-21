Ghana has been housed in Pot 2 ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw in Abidjan.

The much-anticipated draw has been scheduled to take place on October 12, 2023.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions are alongside Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Pot 2.

With the format of the pot, the Black Stars will not face any of these prominent teams during the group stage, but will potentially meet them in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, host nation Ivory Coast, along with Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, have been seated in pot 1.

South Africa, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Guinea and Mauritania are all found in Pot 3 while Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Gambia, Angola and Tanzania have also been placed in Pot 4.

At the draw, these teams will be grouped into six groups of four, thus Group A to F with each group consisting of a team from each pot.

The forthcoming 2023 AFCON, slated to be held in Ivory Coast, marks the 36th edition of this prestigious tournament, with Senegal aiming to defend their title.