The founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has chided Alan Kyerematen over his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former Trade Minister is only a crybaby who wants to be breastfed.

His comment comes after the former NPP presidential hopeful officially announced his resignation from the NPP.

He also declared to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate under the banner of the “Movement for Change.”

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Mr Anyidoho questioned the rationale behind Mr Kyerematen’s decision after he exited the NPP after the 2007 presidential primary.

Mr Anyidoho emphasised that, politics is not for cry babies but for men and women who have the heart to brave storms.

He further raised concerns about the number of political parties that would have existed in Ghana if politicians left their parties over heckling to form new ones.

