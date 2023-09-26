The founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has chided Alan Kyerematen over his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former Trade Minister is only a crybaby who wants to be breastfed.

This was when Alan lost the plot and killed every chance he had of ever leading the NPP. The game of politics is not for cry babies; it is for men and women who have the heart to brave storms. Life itself is war; and Alan obviously doesn’t have the heart for politics. pic.twitter.com/0Rp4UIuI7X — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) September 25, 2023

His comment comes after the former NPP presidential hopeful officially announced his resignation from the NPP.

He also declared to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate under the banner of the “Movement for Change.”

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Mr Anyidoho questioned the rationale behind Mr Kyerematen’s decision after he exited the NPP after the 2007 presidential primary.

Mr Anyidoho emphasised that, politics is not for cry babies but for men and women who have the heart to brave storms.

He further raised concerns about the number of political parties that would have existed in Ghana if politicians left their parties over heckling to form new ones.

So,if we all decide to leave our political parties after elections heckling, and form new parties,can you imagine the number of political parties we would have in the country? Allan is just a cry baby who wants to be breastfed. He lost his balls when he first resigned in 2008. pic.twitter.com/CePEisMvis — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) September 25, 2023

