Political analysts who think my political career has ended are not serious, presidential hopeful and leader of the Change for Movement, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has said.

To him, these political scientists comparing him to past independent candidates know nothing about politics.

“They don’t know what they are talking about. They are not serious. If you’re an analyst, you cannot say some things without basis. One analyst said that no independent candidate in Ghana’s history has had any serious results and that the same will happen to me. That makes him a bad analyst” Mr. Kyerematen said in an interview on Accra-based UTV.

Some political scientists have said Alan Kyerematen has committed political suicide for resigning from NPP.

Even more serious, they said is his decision to contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

They argue that, his political career is dead and will not make any meaningful impact in the election.

But Alan Kyerematen vehemently disagreed with these analysts describing their claims at myopic.

In his view, “past independent candidates and I can never be the same. If you’re a dominant figure in any of the two big political parties and you leave and someone says it will not matter, then that person does not understand politics”.

The former Trade Minister explained that, his victory is possible because there are over four million NPP sympathizers he can convince to vote in his favour.

“Looking at NPP’s over 6.5 million voters, about 2 million of them are card-bearing members and the rest are sympathisers. A sympathiser is neither from NPP or NDC,” he noted.

