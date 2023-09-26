Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah has revealed that, over 20 New Patriotic Party MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen in the Special Delegates Conference will not join his movement ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Rather, he said their allegiance is with the ruling party and will work assiduously to retain NPP in power.

“I know that over 20 MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen have all resolved that we solemnly believe in the NPP and we are going to work tirelessly to ensure that the NPP wins power again in 2024. None of the MPs that support Alan Kyerematen will follow him in his movement but we wish him well” OPK said in an interview on Citi FM.

Mr. Opoku Ansah, an ardent supporter of Mr. Kyerematen has jumped ship after he announced his resignation from NPP to contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

OPK as he affectionately called in a statement, expressed his disappointment in Mr. Kyerematen.

Mr. Kyerematen, addressing a gathering at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the NPP and also declared his intention to try for the presidency as an independent candidate.

