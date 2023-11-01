A member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Frederick Opare-Ansah, believes Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he was unhappy about placing third in the party’s super delegates conference.

The former Suhum MP, on Face to Face on Citi TV, said Alan’s reason for claiming unfairness, for which he resigned, is much ado about nothing because his agents were reported to be the ones who initiated trouble in one of the centres during the conference.

“From what I heard, he was unhappy about the third position but that, in my opinion, shouldn’t have been the way he chose to exit the NPP.

“I have also listened to what happened, and in fact, the attack was initiated by his agent going out of his way to take on a function that is not his own. For example, if someone shows his ballot, it is not the responsibility of an agent to stop him from putting it in the box; it is a matter for the EC and the police who are there” Mr. Opare-Ansah said.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote, with Kennedy Agyapong coming in second with 132 votes while Alan placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Dissatisfied with the outcome and citing unfairness, Alan on September 25 announced his resignation from the NPP.

But the former lawmaker said that Alan’s concerns were non-issues and that he could have waited for his allegations to be investigated before taking further action.

“It is totally a non-issue because this is an issue that has been reported to the national party through the Elections Committee. So he should have waited to see what the result of the investigation would have been and what sanctions would have been applied” he added.