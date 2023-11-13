About 750 workers of Akroma Mining Company located in Esaase in the Kwawu West Municipality have embarked on a sit-down strike.

The aggrieved staff are protesting poor conditions of service at the hands of management.

The workers are demanding an increment in the cost of living allowance (COLA) and asking management to pay their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as well.

Additionally, they demand that their canteen fee be increased, and salaries should be paid through formal means using the banks.

“No more tabletop payment. Some people have not been paid their SSNIT. They gave us appointment letters and our transportation system is poor. Our canteen services are also poor and since 2018, we have been given GHs15 for breakfast and ten Ghana cedis for lunch. It is in our contract of agreement that we must be given food,” he told journalists.

The angered workers added that if the company refuses to meet their demands, they will not work.

The Human Resource Manager, Fredrick Obeng Somuah, told the workers to exercise patience since they are going to meet with the management to discuss and find solutions to these problems.

“We all need to exercise patience and discuss this amicably as management and workers to discuss and find a solution to the problem. I am confident and optimistic that within the next few hours or the next few minutes, there will be a solution to the problem,” he said.