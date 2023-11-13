In a remarkable career transition, Jane Aidoo, a graphic designer by study and a former banker by profession, has found her true passion in the world of cakes.

Through persistence and endurance, she has become the Chief Executive Officer of LaCake School and Bakery, where she trains other bakers to upgrade their craft following her move from the banking sector.

Sharing her inspiring journey on a recent interview with KMJ on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Mrs. Aidoo narrated her journey of tenacity and stamina into the bakery industry over the past 10 years.

Recounting her motivation, she expressed the desire for more fulfilment beyond her graphic design studies.

“After school, I got married and was working at a bank, and my husband was okay with that, but when I decided that cake was really what I wanted to do, it became a little bit of a challenge between my husband and me. He’s a book kind of man, so he wasn’t seeing the connection between being a banker and doing cakes,” she explained on Monday.

Due to her husband’s disapproval for her switch, it took her about two years to fully commit to her decision.

Family intervention, she said, also played a role in gaining acceptance for her unconventional career choice, which was the major convincing tool for her husband.

“He is now my hype man,” Mrs. Aidoo proudly declared, referring to her husband’s supportive role in her new found baking career. He handles all the advertising for her business, recognising and appreciating the talent and dedication she brings to her craft.

Reflecting on her journey, Mrs. Aidoo highlighted the importance of consistency during challenging moments. Her dedication to mastering the art of baking has resulted in creative and impressive cakes, with her first notable creation being a high-heeled cake showcased to her husband through a video call.

His commendation served as validation for Mrs. Aidoo, reinforcing her passion for the world of cakes. She could receive one order for cake within two months, but she never gave up, and now she owns a school.

“Now we do 20 to 30 orders within a weekend,” she said confidently.

Mrs. Aidoo’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of following one’s passion, even when faced with challenges and societal expectations, especially in women’s world.