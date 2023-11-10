Former Security Coordinator at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Hopeson Adorye says he has split his allegiance between Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, it is no secret that he was a big supporter of the former Trades and Industry Minister who broke away from the NPP.

However, he still owes him his loyalty.

“I am going to vote for Alan Kyerematen on December 7, 2024, and then parliamentary I will give it to my party NPP. If they don’t want it, I can take the two [vote],” he told JoyNews after gracing the Greater Accra Volunteer Activation event organised by Movement for Change on Wednesday.

Despite his open support for the independent presidential candidature of the former member of the NPP, Mr Adorye insists he is a staunch member of the NPP.

“I am a party member, even this week, I have paid my dues. If they want to say we don’t need you, they will just calculate my dues and give it to me,” he said.

On September 25, Mr Kyeremanten announced his exit from the NPP and created the Movement for Change.

In this movement, he launched the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which he is optimistic will significantly deal with poverty, and bring prosperity to the nation.

