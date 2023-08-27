Hopeson Adorye, a polling agent for aspiring flagbearer, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and a New patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, has said his candidate is not disappointed by the results of the Super Delegates Conference.

With a total vote of 10.82% from all 17 centers, per the provisional result, Mr Kyerematen placed third, coming after Kennedy Agyapong with 15.03% and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, his agent, Mr Adorye expressed belief that the results does not matter in the party’s political scheme as it was just to shortlist five minutes out of 10 contenders of which Mr Kyerematen made the cut.

“We are okay with the process in the sense that this it is just an event to shortlist five out of 10 contenders. It’s not an election that we are selecting one person to lead so if my candidate is shortlisted, we are okay with it.. Already, we knew how this thing will go,” he told Joy News in a side conversation at the party’s headquarters.

In Mr Adorye’s view the decision of the 965 Super Delegates is not a reflection of the party’s supporters since they make just 0.04% of the total number of NPP supporters who are eligible to vote come November 4.

Based on this backdrop, he said it will be invalid for anyone to capitalize on the results of the Delegates Conference to make a judgement on the flagbearership race.

He urged supporters of Alan Kyerematen not to be swayed by the turn of event, admonishing them to have faith and continue rallying behind the aspirant.

Regardless, he commended the Election Committee for what he said is a good job done.

