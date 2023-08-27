The 40-day observation of Alexander Marfo, the late father of highlife musician, Kuami Eugene, has been held.

The solemn ceremony came off on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Fadama in Accra.

Several celebrities including gospel musician Joyce Blessing were in attendance to commiserate with the family.

Kuami Eugene in July took to social media to announce the demise of his father.

He, however, did not disclose the cause of death.

Meanwhile, his final funeral rites has been set for May 2024 at Akyem Oda.

