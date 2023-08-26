Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia scored 100 percent in the ongoing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Super Delegates Congress.

All 28 delegates from the home region of Dr. Mahama voted massively for him to be part of the five to battle for the flagbearer slot of the NPP.

The nine other candidates polled zero in the North East region who have affirmed that, the Vice President is the best person to lead the NPP in 2024.

The congress is being held nationwide with over 900 delegates from various constituencies voting to elect five out of the 10 candidates for the party’s flagbearership election on November 4.

The 10 aspirants are: former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, an energy expert, Kwadwo Poku, and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

The others are Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister, Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The voting process began at 9:00 am at various polling centres with some delegates and party stalwarts voting for their preferred candidates.