Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a comfortable lead in the Upper East Region as the Super Delegates Congress in the Upper East centre comes to an end.

Out of the 36 votes cast, Bawumia gathered an impressive 31 and left three for his topmost contender Kennedy Agyapong and one each for Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest of the six contendors including Mr Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Francis Addai Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku and Boakye Agyarko had no votes in their favour.



